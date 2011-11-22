U.S. muni market slowly starts paying heed to cyber risks

By Hilary Russ NEW YORK, June 14 A rise in cyber attacks on U.S. public sector targets so far has had little impact in the $3.8 trillion municipal debt market, with no issuer as yet hit by a downgrade or higher borrowing costs because of a cyber security threat. That is beginning to change. S&P Global has begun to quiz states, cities and towns about their cyber defenses, and some credit analysts are starting to factor cyber security when they look at bonds. Moo