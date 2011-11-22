NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries erased narrow losses and were flat to higher on Tuesday after the government reported fresh data on U.S. third-quarter economic growth.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price immediately after the report, erased that loss and was unchanged on the day, its yield at 1.95 percent.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR, which slipped 6/32 immediately after the report, erased that loss and posted a gain of 4/32. Its yield eased to 2.93 percent from 2.95 percent. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)