By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday after government data indicating a possible pick-up in economic growth in the fourth quarter curbed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 2 percent in the third quarter -- more slowly than previously estimated -- but economists said weak inventory accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending argued for output to pick up in the current quarter.

"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent so the engine of growth continued to hum, and weakness in inventories should set up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped 5/32, allowing their yields to rise to 1.97 percent from 1.95 percent on Monday.

Moderate stock market losses .SPX.IXIC.DJI, the ongoing eurozone crisis, and anticipated year-end demand, strictly limited the amount of selling.

Session trading could be affected by the Treasury's $35 billion auction of five-year notes after a well-bid two-year note on Monday and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in early November.

The auction will be conducted between purchases by the Federal Reserve in the six- to eight-year sector at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) and purchases of $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion in the 20- to 30-year sector at 3 p.m. EST. (2000 GMT)

"Today's five-year auction will be well subscribed, given the clear economic concerns and issues throughout the world," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. "While the U.S. may have its own issues (extremely noticeable after the super committee's failure to agree on cuts), it still remains one of the major safe-haven markets."

Lederer said the five-year maturity has traded in a relatively tight range in recent weeks, wrapped around a yield of 0.9 percent.

"The indirect bidder takedown has crept higher every month since July, with almost 50 percent awarded to this class last month," he added.

The five-year auction "is setting up to be underwritten at an all-time low yield (the current low is 1.055 percent) and a record low coupon for a 5-year (7/8 percent)," Lederer said.

Bond investors will read the minutes from the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) to get a clearer picture of how seriously committee members would consider further easing of monetary policy to support U.S. economic growth. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)