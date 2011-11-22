* Stock losses, euro zone debt crisis limit selling
* Treasury auction of $35 billion of five-year notes
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries prices mostly
slipped on Tuesday after government data indicating a possible
pick-up in economic growth in the fourth quarter curbed the bid
for safe-haven government debt.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 2
percent in the third quarter -- more slowly than previously
estimated -- but economists said weak inventory accumulation
amid sturdy consumer spending argued for output to pick up in
the current quarter. For details see [ID:nN1E7AL0E2].
"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent, so the engine of
growth continued to hum and weakness in inventories should set
up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent
in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR
slipped 4/32, pushing up their yields to 1.97 percent from 1.95
percent on Monday.
Limited gains in stocks .SPX.IXIC.DJI, the euro zone
debt crisis, and anticipated year-end demand limited sales of
Treasuries.
Losses were also throttled after solid demand in an auction
of $35 billion of five-year notes, which brought a record low
yield for five-years at auction.
"This is a good showing considering the drop in overall
activity in the market, overall position apathy and sub-one
percent yields. It shows how the five year is a welcome home
for cash, especially at the liquidity point that the auction
provides," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The auction was conducted between purchases by the Federal
Reserve of $4.95 billion in the six- to eight-year sector at 11
a.m. (1600 GMT) and purchases of $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion
in the 20- to 30-year sector at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT)
"While the U.S. may have its own issues (extremely
noticeable after the super committee's failure to agree on
deficit cuts), it still remains one of the major safe-haven
markets," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald.
(Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie
Adler)