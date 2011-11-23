* 7-year note auction met with solid demand

* German has worst bond auction in the euro era

* Newly jobless below 400,000 hints US labor market improving (Adds strategist's comment, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 23 Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt prices rose modestly on Wednesday as worries over the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Treasuries shed early losses after an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes was met with solid demand.

Early in the day, Germany's worst bond auction in the euro era raised concerns the debt crisis was beginning to threaten even the region's benchmark debt issuer. On Tuesday, Spain had to pay a euro-era record of 5.11 percent to sell three-month bills, more than double the rate it paid at an auction in October. For details see [ID:nL5E7MN3J8].

A recession in Europe could hurt the U.S. economy since Europe provides a big market for U.S. exports.

"Challenges in Europe continue to support Treasuries," said James Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles. "People are willing to invest in Treasuries despite the low yields because at least they know that six to 12 months from now, their money is safe," he said.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 4/32 higher in price to yield 1.91 percent, down slightly from 1.92 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 19/32 higher to yield 2.85 percent from 2.88 percent.

Continued demand for Treasuries could also be seen in the strong reception for the U.S. seven-year notes, which rounded out solid demand for $99 billion of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes from the Treasury this week.

"Late bids, and a sense that the money that left Germany came here, got this auction done in spectacular fashion," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Price gains were limited, however, by signs of improvement in the labor market. Government data showed new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits held below 400,000 for the third straight week, suggesting the labor market was gaining some traction. [ID:nN1E7AM0EH]

Stronger economic data poses a challenge to U.S. Treasuries because the prospect of economic growth normally favors riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The market has been advancing for several days. Benchmark yields on Wednesday dipped to 1.88 percent, marking the lowest since Oct. 6.

Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI fell for the sixth straight day on worries about the euro-zone credit crisis and the survival of Europe's single currency.

Balance of payment data from the European Central Bank reflected investors' nervousness about the euro zone.

The data showed foreign investor demand for German Bunds slowed in the third quarter, reflecting concern about what it will cost Germany to save the euro.

In contrast, net buying of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries throughout Europe amounted to $111 billion in the third quarter, up from $15 billion in the previous quarter.

Treasuries trade volume was thinner than usual ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, when the Treasury debt market will be closed. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan Grebler)