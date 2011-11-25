* Treasuries prices follow German bunds lower

* German bund selloff raises questions over safe havens

* German, French CDS hit records, US highest since July 29

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries prices followed German bunds lower on Friday, as investors began to worry that Treasuries' safe haven status would come into question as fears increase over the safety of German government debt.

Contagion continued to spill through the euro zone on Friday as Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money for six months, while its longer-term funding costs also soared. See [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]

Credit default swap costs on core countries including Germany and France also jumped to new records.

German and U.S. government debt yields have been drifting apart as investors reprice euro zone debt, with some beginning to question Germany's safe haven status.

"With the bund auction failing, people are questioning if they need to rethink what they think of safety assets now," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast in New York.

If investors lose confidence in the safety of German government debt it could also mean they give up on Treasuries as a safe haven, a move that could have damaging effects on bond yields.

Treasuries have outperformed German bunds in recent weeks, and analysts say the debt may decouple further as German yields price in more risks in the troubled euro zone.

Ten-year German bund yields DE10YT=TWEB rose to 2.17 percent on Friday, and have risen from 1.73 percent on Nov. 9.

Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.93 percent from 1.89 percent on Wednesday, before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. They have fallen from 1.97 percent on Nov. 9.

FTN Financial analyst Jim Vogel said he views the selloff in German debt as a repricing of the bonds, but says it doesn't yet indicate a loss of its safe haven status.

"We haven't seen anything to suggest that there is a real question just yet," he said. That said "it's something a lot of people have been watching."

German CDS costs increased 10 basis points to a record 124 basis points on Friday, or $124,000 per year to insure $10 million in debt, according to data by Markit.

The cost to insure Treasuries also increased 4 basis points to 59 basis points, its highest level since July 29.

The possibility that the European Central Bank (ECB) would intervene to try to stem the dramatic selloff in European bonds also kept some Treasuries investors on the sidelines ahead of the weekend, said 4Cast's Goldberg.

"A lot of people aren't very certain about how to play this, you don't want to go overly long Treasuries with the ECB potentially acting," he said.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)