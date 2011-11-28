* IMF spokesman denies report of rescue plan for Italy

* Germany and France look for tighter budget controls

* US retailers have record sales over Thanksgiving weekend (Adds analyst's comment, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday, with benchmark yields reaching the highest in two weeks as optimism over the outcome of the euro zone credit crisis undermined safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

An Italian newspaper suggested the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy, although an IMF spokesperson denied the report. For details see [ID:nL4E7MS1BN].

European Union sources told Reuters over the weekend that Germany and France were exploring radical ways to secure deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries in order to impose tighter budget control. [ID:nL5E7MR0VI]

The news out of Europe, along with reports of strong U.S. retail sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, left investors looking to take on more risk, and stocks rose more than 2.5 percent while Treasury yields climbed.

Treasury debt prices fell amid "a trio of really good excuses including strong Black Friday sales, a rumored IMF 600 billion euro plan for Italy and talk of a Germany willing to issue a common European bond with its poorer neighbors," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 10/32 lower in price to yield 2.00 percent, up from 1.97 percent on Friday. Yields reached to 2.08 percent on Monday morning, marking the highest since Nov. 14.

An IMF spokesperson poured cold water on a report in the Italian daily La Stampa that said up to 600 billion euros could be made available at a rate of 4 to 5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months. But the report still buoyed Italian bond prices at the expense of safe-haven German bonds.

Separately, U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year ago, according to an industry trade group. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were trading 22/32 lower in price to yield 2.95 percent, up from 2.92 percent late Friday.

Treasuries prices were little impacted by data showing sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose in October and the supply of homes on the market fell to its lowest level since April of last year. Sales edged up 1.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted 307,000-unit annual rate, which was the fastest pace in five months yet still below analysts' expectations. [ID:nN1E7AR0P8]

"The generally sideways trajectory despite massive headwinds from plunging confidence, financial market turmoil, and a slowing economy joins similar existing home sales resilience and a recent climb in housing starts and permits to signal a modest upward tilt for the sector from the weak levels of the last two years," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado.

Although trade has been volatile, Treasuries have been relatively rangebound since the beginning of November as investors monitored the situation in Europe and speculated on the eventual outcome of the crisis.

Attention will at least partially turn on Friday, however, to the release of the U.S. government's report on November non-farm payrolls.

"Friday, the economic granddaddy of them all, the employment report, will be released which will likely determine where we are headed, market wise, for the next few weeks," said Kevin Giddis, managing director of fixed income at Morgan Keegan in Memphis.

The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for employers to have added 122,000 jobs, up from 80,000 new jobs in October. [ECI/US] (Editing by Dan Grebler)