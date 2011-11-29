* Black Friday sales raise hopes of U.S. recovery

* Italy debt sale seen as both good and bad news

* US Sept home prices decline -- S&P/Case-Shiller

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption eroded the safe-haven value of government debt, although worries remained about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis.

Results of an auction of Italian debt on Tuesday were seen as both good and bad news from the European crisis. Italy sold debt in volumes close to the upper end of its target, providing some relief that the highly indebted country still has access to capital markets. However, borrowing costs soared to record highs close to 8 percent. For details see [ID:nL4E7MT03T].

In the U.S., Treasuries were lent a bearish tone by anecdotal evidence consumers boosted spending over the past Thanksgiving weekend, raising some hopes of a U.S. economic recovery and tugging at Treasuries' safe-haven value.

"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York, adding Treasuries losses were limited as "it is not like there is any comfort talk coming out of Europe."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 10/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have been locked in a range of 15 basis points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.

The region's finance ministers are set to agree on details to bolster their bailout fund at key summits this week and the next to try to stem contagion in bond markets.

Talk about a deeper European fiscal integration has intensified over the past few days, but those hoping for powerful measures from the upcoming euro summits may be disappointed, analysts say, given there is a history of initiatives that fall short of market expectations.

The spread in yield between benchmark Treasuries and their German counterparts DE10YT=RR widened on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield spread between the two at -33 basis points from -27 bps in late trading Monday. The negative gap between the two yields was the largest since April 2009.

While investors were looking at retail sales news from the past weekend as a positive sign for the economic outlook, data on Tuesday showed the U.S. housing market continues to struggle.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas for September fell 0.6 percent from August on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast no change. Prices in August were revised to show a decline of 0.3 percent after originally being reported as unchanged. [ID:nN9E7LI02K]

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 2.97 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Monday. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)