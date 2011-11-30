* Global central banks move to boost liquidity
* ADP private employment report shows 206k new jobs in Nov
* Benchmark yield reach highest in over two weeks
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Wednesday as a move by global central banks to add market
liquidity, along with higher than expected private payrolls
growth, dissolved the safety appeal of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark yields rose to the highest in over two weeks, as
investors sold safe-haven assets to buy riskier investments
like equities in the hope a euro-zone debt crisis might subside
without devastating the global financial system, and that the
U.S. economy was on the road to recovery.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well
as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland
on Wednesday agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines by 50 basis points starting from Dec. 5.
"Global banks are obviously interconnected and thus given
the U.S. dollar funding tensions of late this global central
bank coordination is a sign that folks in the right places are
getting it," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"By no means does this address all of the issues facing
markets, and we remain worried European Union policymakers
might drop the ball, but it removes one roadblock and signals
that perhaps more help is on the way," Goncalves said.
The ADP National Employment Report also showed the pace of
job growth in the economy's private sector accelerated in
November, with U.S. employers adding 206,000 jobs. That
surpassed economists' expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs,
according to a Reuters survey. October's private payrolls were
revised up to an increase of 130,000 from the previously
reported 110,000.
The numbers raised hopes the government might report some
decent growth in non-farm payrolls for November when the
numbers come out on Friday.
"Accordingly, even allowing for a 25,000 decline in public
sector employment, our forecast that non-farm payrolls
increased by 100,000 now looks a little low, so we are revising
it up to 140,000," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at
Capital Economics in Toronto.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 23/32
lower in price to yield 2.06 percent, up from 1.99 percent late
Tuesday. Yields rose to 2.11 percent, marking the highest since
Nov. 14.