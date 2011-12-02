NEW YORK Dec 2 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell on Friday, briefly moving deeper into negative territory following the U.S. Labor Department's November report on employment.

The 30-year Treasury bond was last trading 31/32 lower in price and yielding 3.14 percent, up from 3.10 percent on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 15/32 in price for a yield of 2.14 percent, up from 2.10 percent at Thursday's close.