BRIEF-Herman Miller says entered interest rate swap agreement on June 12 - SEC Filing
* Says on June 12, co entered interest rate swap agreement, swap transaction for an aggregate notional amount of $75.0 million
NEW YORK Dec 2 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell on Friday, briefly moving deeper into negative territory following the U.S. Labor Department's November report on employment.
The 30-year Treasury bond was last trading 31/32 lower in price and yielding 3.14 percent, up from 3.10 percent on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 15/32 in price for a yield of 2.14 percent, up from 2.10 percent at Thursday's close.
* Says on June 12, co entered interest rate swap agreement, swap transaction for an aggregate notional amount of $75.0 million
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.