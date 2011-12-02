* Fed buys more long bonds than dealers were expecting

* Rumors of Spanish downgrade revive safety bid

* Treasury yields fail to rise above key technical levels

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve completed a larger than expected purchase of Treasury bonds and as investors took defensive positions on fears of more bad news from Europe.

The Fed bought roughly $5.1 billion in 30-year U.S. Treasuries. That was more than primary dealers, the banks and securities firms authorized to deal directly with the Fed, were anticipating.

"The market doesn't have the balance sheet and therefore the risk tolerance for some of these operations," said Scott Graham, Treasury trader at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

He said the move in Treasuries that saw the 30-year yield fall from an intraday high of 3.13 percent down to 3.06 percent could be attributed mostly to short-covering after the Fed operation.

Both Graham and Citigroup trader Joe Leary said the price gains might not last. Leary said the market could retrace its earlier losses by about half, sending Treasury prices slightly lower again later in the day.

There were also rumors in the marketplace that Spain could be downgraded, which other traders cited as a reason for the price reversal in the safe-haven securities. Prices had been trading lower across the yield curve earlier on Friday.

In addition, traders were citing a report from The Hill newspaper that Republicans in Congress were crafting a bill to prevent the United States from contributing funding for the International Monetary Fund to use as a backstop in case euro zone countries such as Italy and Spain became unable to make payments on their debt.

"It seems there's some chatter around about discussions about to what extent the various shareholders of the IMF want to support the IMF," said Chris Ahrens, interest-rate strategist at UBS Securities in New York.

Euro zone finance ministers met earlier this week. Officials told Reuters that they had not fixed a figure for a possible increase in funds for the IMF and that euro zone nations' central banks -- not the ECB itself -- would provide resources from Europe if such an increase occurred.

The plan is still viewed by most policymakers as one to be deployed only in extremis. The euro zone wants to boost IMF resources so that the fund could provide a credible backstop should the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies of Italy and Spain be cut off from the markets and need a multi-year emergency loan program.

"Today there is no European crisis, tomorrow there probably will be," said Raymond Remy, Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York.

Technical factors also came into play. Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at 4Cast, Inc. said bond yields were running up against levels they could not breach.

He said the 10-year Treasury yield stalled at a support point. The 10-year yield hit 2.14 percent, its highest in a month, before falling back by 8 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 2.06 percent, down from 2.10 percent late Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond was up 24/32 in price and yielding 3.05 percent, down from 3.10 percent at Thursday's close.

The U.S. Labor Department's November non-farm payrolls report showed an addition of 120,000 new jobs for the month while the unemployment rate hit a 2-1/2 year low of 8.6 percent.

But the number of jobs added was fewer than analysts polled by Reuters had expected, and the drop in the unemployment rate was caused in part by an exodus from the labor market.

"I would say that the number was pretty unexciting," said Daniel Mulholland, Treasury trader at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"The whisper number was higher than the consensus. The fact that we got a lower number is discouraging," he said, adding that Treasuries' paring of price losses after the Labor Department's report reflected traders' disappointment.