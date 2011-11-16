NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. Treasury debt gave up price gains on Wednesday as stocks turned positive and sapped the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading unchanged in price to yield 2.05 percent, while 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were also unchanged in price to yield 3.09 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)