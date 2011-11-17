NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds shed early price losses and moved into positive territory on Thursday as stocks extended losses and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were trading 15/32 higher in price to yield 3.00 percent, down from 3.02 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 4/32 higher in price, with their yield dipping to 1.98 percent from 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)