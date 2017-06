NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Tuesday afternoon as weakness in stocks and indications the Federal Reserve was mulling further accommodation fueled a bid for U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading a point higher to yield 2.89 percent, marking the lowest yield since Oct. 6 and down from 2.95 percent late Monday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.93 percent from 1.95 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)