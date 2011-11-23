UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes pared price losses on Wednesday immediately following an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed from late Tuesday at 1.92 percent. Prior to the auction, benchmark notes had been trading 5/32 lower in price.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.86 percent, down from 2.88 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.