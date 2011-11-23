NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes pared price losses on Wednesday immediately following an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed from late Tuesday at 1.92 percent. Prior to the auction, benchmark notes had been trading 5/32 lower in price.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.86 percent, down from 2.88 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )