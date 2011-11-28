NEW YORK Nov 28 Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell by a point in price on Monday, with benchmark yields reaching the highest in two weeks as optimism over the outcome of the euro zone credit crisis undermined safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were trading a point lower in price with their yield rising to 2.08 percent, marking the highest since Nov. 14 and up from 1.97 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Reese:editing by W Simon )