NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly traded a point lower in price on Tuesday as stocks extended gains and sapped the safe-haven value of U.S. government debt.

After trading a point lower, 30-year bonds US30YT=RR settled back to trade down 26/32 in price to yield 2.98 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Monday. Bond yields reached as high as 3.00 percent on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 15/32 lower in price to yield 2.04 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Monday.