NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended early losses on Wednesday after global cental banks announced coordinated actions to enhance their capacity to provide liquidity to financial systems.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 16/32 lower in price to yield 2.04 percent up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark notes had been trading 2/32 lower in price just ahead of the announcement.

Thirty-year bonds were 1-15/32 lower in price to yield 3.02 percent from 2.94 percent late Tuesday.