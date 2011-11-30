NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses early on Wednesday after the ADP National Employment Report showed higher than expected private sector jobs growth in November, undermining any safe-haven bid for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 23/32 lower in price to yield 2.06 percent, up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 1-22/32 lower in price to yield 3.04 percent from 2.94 percent.