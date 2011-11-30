NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over two points lower in price on Wednesday after global cental banks announced coordinated actions to enhance their capacity to provide liquidity to financial systems.

The safe-haven allure of Treasuries was also undermined after the ADP National Employment Report showed higher than expected U.S. private sector jobs growth in November.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 2-1/32 lower in price to yield 3.05 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year notes were trading 27/32 lower in price to yield 2.08 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.