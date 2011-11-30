UPDATE 1-IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to 'policy support'
* IMF lifts 2017 growth forecast to 6.7 pct from 6.6 pct in April
NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over two points lower in price on Wednesday after global cental banks announced coordinated actions to enhance their capacity to provide liquidity to financial systems.
The safe-haven allure of Treasuries was also undermined after the ADP National Employment Report showed higher than expected U.S. private sector jobs growth in November.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 2-1/32 lower in price to yield 3.05 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year notes were trading 27/32 lower in price to yield 2.08 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
* IMF lifts 2017 growth forecast to 6.7 pct from 6.6 pct in April
BEIJING, June 14 Chinese banks extended 1.11 trillion yuan ($163.4 billion) in net new yuan loans in May, above analysts' expectations.