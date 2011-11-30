NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury debt prices fell a point in price on Wednesday as a move by global central banks to add market liquidity, along with higher than expected U.S. private payrolls growth, dissolved the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading a point lower in price to yield 2.09 percent, the highest since Nov. 14 and up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 2-8/32 lower in price to yield 3.06 percent from 2.94 percent.