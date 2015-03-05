LONDON, March 5 A key indicator of euro zone
markets' inflation expectations hit its highest level this year
on Thursday as the European Central Bank prepared to give
details of its trillion-euro securities buying programme.
The ECB's preferred measure of the market's long-term
inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven
forward which shows where investors expect 2025
price growth forecasts to be in 2020, rose to 1.75 percent,
extending this week's climb ahead of the ECB meeting.
Market bets on a revival of euro zone inflation have been
increasing since late last month as surprisingly strong economic
data and imminent ECB money printing ease fears of a
deflationary spiral.
The ECB's confirmation at its Jan. 22 policy meeting that it
will include inflation-linked bonds in its asset purchases are
spurring demand for such securities.
