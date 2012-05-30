LONDON May 30 Italian 10-year government bond yields rose further above 6 percent on Wednesday after the country's five-year borrowing costs rose to their highest since December at a debt auction as it suffered contagion from Greece and Spain's bank problems.

Italian BTP futures and European equities extended losses after the sale of 5.73 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds - in the middle of a 4.50-6.25 billion euro range.

Italian 10-year yields rose 24 basis points on the day to 6.155 percent, near their highest levels since January.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares extended losses. At 0925 GMT, the index was down 1.3 percent at 978.42 points.