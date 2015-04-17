By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 17 Italy is likely to increase the
average life of its debt this year for the first time since 2010
as European Central Bank bond purchases push yield-hungry
investors towards riskier long-term debt.
In a long-awaited turnaround of a trend that began during
the euro zone debt crisis -- when Italy could only sell
short-dated bonds -- the average maturity of Italian debt could
rise to 6.6 years in 2015 from 6.4 last year, UniCredit
estimates.
That would bring it into line with the average for the Group
of Seven richest economies, currently 6.7 years, the bank said.
Friday's exchange of nearly 1.7 billion euros of 2025 bonds
for debt maturing in 2016 and 2017 is a step in that direction.
Pushing debt repayments far into the future gives countries
more financing flexibility during economic downturns, when cash
and appetite for riskier assets is scarce.
For countries such as Italy, one of the world's most
indebted nations, such flexibility is more important than for
those like Germany, whose top-rated bonds are even more sought
after in bad economic times.
"For Italy it's important to do what they're doing right now
because they're by far the most indebted country in Europe,"
said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset
Management. "It makes it more stable. If I were at the Treasury
at this moment, I would do the same."
Italy's debt was a record 132 percent of gross domestic
product at the end of 2014 and is forecast to rise slightly this
year before beginning to fall.
At the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011 and 2012 Rome
became reliant on short-term debt as medium- and long-term
borrowing costs of more than 7 percent were deemed unaffordable
and unsustainable.
That means Italy has to repay debt worth close to 200
billion euros in each of 2015, 2016 and 2017.
But the ECB is making the task easier.
Its trillion euro bond-buying programme has pushed yields on
over a third of outstanding euro zone debt into negative
territory, leading investors to buy lower-rated and longer-dated
debt to maximise returns.
That increase in demand has allowed Italy to issue about 20
billion euros in 15- and 30-year debt this year, with more
long-term debt sales likely in coming months.
"One of the main consequences of the ECB's monetary policy
stance ... has been the increase in investors' appetite for
longer maturities," said UniCredit strategist Chiara Cremonesi.
"This has created an incentive for issuers to lengthen the
average maturity of their issuance and, as a consequence, of
their debt as a whole."
SMALL STEP, RIGHT DIRECTION
Bringing the average maturity of Italy's debt back to 2010
levels of 7.2 years is likely to be a slow process and it will
take years before the sustainability of its 2 trillion euro debt
burden improves significantly.
Spain, which like Italy is rated in the lowest investment
grade triple-B bracket, has increased the average maturity of
its annual issuance, from 5.1 years in 2012 to 7.6 years in 2013
and 8.5 years in 2014. But the average life of its debt only
turned around last year, rising to 6.28 years from 6.2 years.
Madrid expects it to lengthen to 6.50 years this year, still
below a pre-crisis peak of more than 6.8 years in 2007.
"Obviously these countries have to keep issuing a certain
amount in each maturity. What they can try to do is to increase
the amount of 30-year and decrease the amount of three- and
five-years," said Gianluca Ziglio at Sunrise Brokers.
"Does this materially change things? I don't think so, but
it makes it more manageable going forward."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)