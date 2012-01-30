LONDON Jan 30 Italian bond yields showed little major reaction to the results of its latest bond auction on Monday, continuing to trade poorly on the day after rising earlier in the session.

The 10-year yield was last at 6.2 percent, 28 basis points wider on the day, having stood at 6.18 percent ahead of the auction. German Bund futures were little changed at 139.37, up around half a point on the day.

Italy sold 7.48 billion euros of bonds in a key test of demand for its longer-dated bonds.