LONDON Dec 5 JP Morgan Asset Management, one of the world's largest asset managers, has gone underweight duration for the first time in two years after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President boosted inflation prospects.

The investment firm made the call after a "watershed" year politically, socially and economically has shifted market focus from monetary policy to fiscal policy.

"We take an underweight view on duration for the first time since 2014, acknowledging that the range for U.S. yields has risen and that while the anchoring influence from low yields in Europe and Japan persists, it has weakened significantly," John Bilton, head of JPM AM's global multi-asset strategy, said in its quarterly asset allocation review.

Being underweight duration implies having a bias towards bonds with shorter maturities than the index to which the fund is benchmarked. Shorter-dated bonds are less sensitive to inflation and interest rates rises.

The reaction of bond markets to Trump's election hints at a profound shift in the underlying economic environment and shifts the focus from monetary to fiscal policy, JPM AM said.

Though Bilton expects only a modest fiscal boost, unlikely to exceed 0.5 percent of U.S. economic output, the lows in bond yields are probably already in the past, he said.

JPM AM has $201 billion of assets under management by its multi-asset solutions team and a total of $1.8 trillion of assets under management globally across the firm as of the end of September.

Long-dated benchmark bonds in U.S. and Europe have sold off aggressively since the Nov.9 presidential election, with 30-year U.S. Treasury yields rising as much as 48 basis points (bps) to 3.1 percent on Monday.

Germany's 30-year government bond has risen 23 bps over the same period to 1.03 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)