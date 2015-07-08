NEW YORK, July 8 Government bonds around the
world have become harder to buy and sell, resulting in higher
costs and lower trading volume, according to a Barclays report
released on Wednesday.
Tougher regulations in response to the global credit crisis
has reduced the willingness of bond dealers to take on large
blocks of U.S. Treasuries and other sovereign debt from their
customers.
The drop in liquidity and crowded trades or "herding" among
big investors scrambling for returns in a protracted low
interest rate, have contributed to bouts of extreme market
swings such as one seen last October, Barclays analysts said in
the report.
"Given that many of the post-crisis regulatory changes are
here to stay, and with regulator buy-in for the changes in
market structure thus far, we do not expect the growing
illiquidity trends in government bond markets to reverse," they
wrote.
Barclays analysts said turnover of cash sovereign bonds
between dealers and customers have fallen sharply from their
pre-crisis levels.
They defined turnover as the monthly cash trading volume
between dealers and customers as a percent of a country's
sovereign outstanding debt less central bank's holding.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, the turnover is now over 0.6
time in a month versus 2 times in 2006.
For German Bunds, the turnover has fallen to 0.4 time from
0.7 time.
British Gilts' turnover has declined to 0.75 time, half what
it was back in 2006, according to Barclays. Turnovers in
government bond futures, on the other hand, have not changed
much.
There is evidence, Barclays analysts say, the drop in
government bond liquidity has driven up transaction cost,
resulting in investors to demand higher liquidity premium.
Higher transaction cost stems from less activity in
repurchase agreement (repo) markets where dealers often use
government bonds as collateral to raise cash to fund their
positions, the analysts said.
Lower repo trading results in less demand for cash
Treasuries, Bunds and Gilts, and diminishes overall liquidity
for these bonds.
Since September 2013, the liquidity premium on 10-year Gilts
has risen by 18 basis points, the most among major sovereign
debt Barclays analysts tracked.
The liquidity premium on 10-year Treasuries has increased by
13 basis points and 10-year Bunds by 6 basis points.
On the other hand, Barclays analysts said liquidity premiums
on Italian, French and Spanish government debt have fallen due
partly to the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond
purchase program.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernard Orr)