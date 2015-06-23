LONDON, June 23 The problem of thin liquidity
fueling volatility across global fixed income markets is going
to get worse over the next few years, not better, an industry
conference in London was told on Tuesday.
The combination of tighter regulation with banks reducing
their borrowing capabilities and changing their business models
has contributed to a loss of liquidity. That has exacerbated
price moves in many fixed income markets, even the generally
safe and steady areas such as top-rated government bonds.
"The liquidity situation is extremely tight," Marc
Hellingrath, head of financials at Union Investment, told the
Euromoney Global Borrowers & Investment Forum in central London.
"We see regulatory headwinds coming further and further down the
road, so we expect liquidity to get even worse."
Hellingrath was on a five-strong panel which included
investors, regulatory experts and trading platform and
technology providers.
A wave of post-crisis regulation has forced banks to hold
more capital and trade on their own account less. That has made
them less able to hold large inventories of bonds on their books
and act as market makers.
Reflecting how critical the issue of liquidity is to
financial markets right now, the audience approached 200, more
than double the turnout for other panels earlier in the day.
Lack of liquidity - the ability to trade large volumes of an
asset without significantly moving the price - was one of the
main factors behind the sharp decline in German government bond
prices earlier this year.
The yield on benchmark 10-year German Bunds soared a full
percentage point in just two months after trading at a record
low close to zero in mid-April. German bank Commerzbank called
the selloff a "flash crash".
The problem may be even more acute in corporate bond
markets, where liquidity is often lower anyway.
Hellingrath said that 80 percent of trading volume in the
U.S. corporate bond market takes place in just 20 percent of
bonds. The situation is even worse in Europe, he said.
"We're never going to go back to the good old days. The
regulators are here to stay, the market structure is here to
stay," said Tsai Li Renn, head of fixed income trading at
Singapore Exchange.
