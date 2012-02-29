* Italy, Spanish yields to struggle below 5 pct

* Investors seen refocusing on economic fundamentals

* Irish referendum call on EU pact complicates recovery

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 29 A fall in the borrowing costs of lower-rated euro zone states looks set to grind to a halt in coming months as euphoria over a glut of cheap central bank cash ebbs and investors focus on the countries' struggles for economic growth.

The European Central Bank's unprecedented injection of long-term cash, launched in December, has stopped the rot in euro zone sovereign debt markets, save for Portugal, driving borrowing costs for countries such as Italy and Spain to multi-month lows.

Portuguese debt markets have missed out on the cash bonanza as many investors have long believed it will be the next country after Greece to seek a second bailout and restructure its debt.

The rally in other peripheral debt is likely to be maintained at least in the short term after banks grabbed 530 billion euros from the ECB's second and probably last offering of three-year funds on Wednesday, raising bets they will invest some of it in government bonds.

But given how far and fast bond yields have fallen and the prospect of no more three-year cash from the ECB, economic fundamentals in countries burdened by austerity measures were coming back to the fore.

Italian debt has led the charge. Two-year yields hit 15-month lows at 2.18 percent on Wednesday, down from euro-era peaks above 8 percent hit in November, while 10-year yields fell to their lowest since September, around 5.19 percent .

Spanish yields have also tumbled from euro-era highs, with 10-year debt yielding around 5 percent, down from November's peaks of 6.7 percent.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields could shed a further 20-25 basis points in coming weeks, strategists and traders said, but would struggle to stay below the 5 percent level that prevailed before they were sucked into the crisis last year.

"To push yields through this crucial 5 percent level...we would need a fundamental improvement which for now, if we look at the growth side of the debt equation, still looks unlikely," said Michael Leister, a rate strategist at DZ Bank.

"All these negative factors the market has been more or less ignoring since the beginning of the year will begin to regain a more prominent role and this liquidity impact will gradually fade."

Ireland, which has won plaudits from its international lenders on its fiscal reforms, served to remind investors of the risks ahead with its decision to hold a referendum on the EU's push for stricter budget discipline across the currency bloc.

A rejection of the new fiscal treaty could see a resurgence in Ireland's borrowing costs, which have more than halved in the secondary market since last July. This would dash Dublin's prospects of a return to capital markets next year.

Spanish government bonds underperformed Italian peers after the European Commission said Madrid needed to explain quickly why its 2011 budget deficit was substantially higher than expected and to deliver clear budget plans.

Spain's 2011 budget deficit was 8.51 percent of GDP, the finance minister said on Monday, up from early estimates of 8.2 percent and far above forecasts from the Commission for something nearer 6.5 percent.

The country, which like Italy has introduced austerity measures and economic reforms to avoid being sucked into the region's debt crisis now in its third year, is due to present on its 2012 spending ceiling on Friday.

"For the last two months, there has been a striking disconnect between sentiment and fundamentals - particularly in the case of Spain," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"Fundamentals are coming to the fore in Italian and Spanish bond markets...Both have so far escaped scrutiny courtesy of the LTRO. This is unlikely to last for much longer."

Traders and strategists said the rebound in Italian and Spanish debt, the two issuers considered too big to be bailed out, would remain fragile as long as long-term investors remained sidelined by uncertain fiscal outlooks.

This was especially true for Spain as Madrid was seen by some investors as being more under pressure to deliver on fiscal targets than Italy.

"We haven't seen any big international flows into Spain, which also makes us quite suspicious of the rally. International investors are giving a very wide berth to Spain," a senior trader at a European bank said.

He added that he expected Spanish and Italian yields to revert to their traditional relationship, with Spain offering a 25 basis point premium over Italy in the coming quarter.

Banks have tended to park the ECB funds in shorter-dated government paper which has pushed down their yields more sharply and faster than those on longer-term debt. The trend needs to filter through to 10-year maturities to ensure sustainable borrowing costs but some strategists said this could be a long time coming as fiscal concerns weighed on the long end.

"Taken together...this price action looks to perfectly encapsulate the ongoing tension between liquidity and fundamentals," said Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank.