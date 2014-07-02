* Investors take cue from dovish stand of U.S. Fed * U.S. yields moved lower after jobs data in past 3 months * Robust ADP data boosts chances of upside June payrolls surprise By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 2 Don't look for U.S. bond yields to stray far from current levels even if the government on Thursday says the economy produced more than 200,000 jobs for a fifth straight month in June. That's because bond traders and investors are taking Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at her word when she says recent robust U.S. employment data is out of step with other factors, like substandard wage growth, that are keeping the economy in low gear. So far this year, bond yields have shown little impetus to lift off despite an average of 231,000 new jobs created monthly from February through May, the most-robust pace in more than two years. In fact, the benchmark 10-year yield is still about 0.40 percentage point below where it began this year. Ahead of the June jobs data, due Thursday morning, the market's behavior is tracking a recent pattern. In the days before three of the past four nonfarm payrolls reports, yields have risen, only to fall after the Labor Department data hits. Many economists and bond investors remain unconvinced that the chunky headline figure in recent nonfarm payrolls reports is evidence of a self-sustaining recovery in U.S. economic activity and employment. They point to 2.1 million Americans who have stopped looking for work. Moreover, those with jobs have seen meager wage growth of about 2 percent a year since the recession, a factor that increasingly has come into focus since Yellen took over as Fed chair in February. She has argued that the weak pay is restraining consumer spending and holding inflation below the Fed's target of 2 percent. In fact, in Yellen's first meeting as head of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making arm scrapped its reference to a 6.5 percent unemployment rate as a potential milestone for a turn toward tighter policy. The unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in May and is estimated to have remained at that level in June. "The Fed has shifted a lot of the attention to GDP and inflation from jobs as the sole indicator for rates. The bond market has responded as such to it," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Figuring into this economic backdrop are billions of dollars from yield-hungry investors abroad and concerns over violence in the Middle East and Ukraine. The intense demand for stable income and low-risk assets like U.S. bonds will likely keep benchmark yields near historical lows. Still, the bond sell-off in the first two days of the second half of 2014 suggested some jitters about a strong June payroll reading, especially in the aftermath of Wednesday's blowout reading of private employment from payroll processor ADP. It showed 281,000 private sector jobs were created last month, the most since November 2012. Economists are looking for 212,000 jobs from the government report on Thursday morning at 08:30 EDT (12:30 GMT). Even if it has lost some of its clout recently, it is still the most anticipated U.S. datapoint each month. "It's not more important or less important. It's just as important," said Michael Cuggino, president at Permanent Portfolio Funds in San Francisco. Below is a summary of benchmark 10-year yield levels, according to Reuters data: U.S. Opening Closing Closing 10-year U.S. U.S. U.S. yield 4 10-year 10-year 10-year Month on days yield day yield day yield at payroll Payroll before of U.S. of U.S. the end data change U.S. jobs jobs data jobs data of the data month February +222,000 2.608 pct 2.744 pct 2.792 pct 2.724 pct March +203,000 2.724 2.799 2.726 2.648 April +282,000 2.611 2.700 2.593 2.457 May +217,000 2.534 2.582 2.597 2.516 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)