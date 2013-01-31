GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar tanks on U.S. jobs data but stocks scale new peaks
* World stocks gain for seven weeks, longest streak since 2010
LONDON Jan 31 Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday as some investors switched from higher-yielding debt into core German Bunds in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 10 basis points on the day to 5.31 percent while equivalent Italian debt rose 10 bps to 4.38 percent.
German Bund futures were half a point higher, spurred on by a lack of signals that the Fed's loose monetary policy would end any time soon.
