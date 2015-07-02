LONDON, July 2 Pictet Asset Management said on
Thursday its fixed income portfolio has increased exposure to
peripheral euro zone bonds after the latest sell-off sparked by
Greece's debt crisis.
However, it remained neutral on bonds from an asset
allocation viewpoint, it said in a statement.
"The sell-off suffered by Spanish and Italian government
bonds in the wake of the Greek debt crisis has pushed yield
spreads on such securities to attractive levels," it said.
"Within our fixed income portfolio, the latest market moves
have encouraged us to increase our exposure to bond markets in
the euro zone's periphery; as a consequence, we are now
overweight euro government debt here."
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel
Stephenson)