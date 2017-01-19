LONDON Jan 19 The world's biggest bond
investor, PIMCO, said on Thursday it had opened its first
ethical debt investment fund in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa (EMEA).
The fund will invest in a range of sovereign and
investment-grade corporate bonds from around the world,
favouring issuers with strong environmental, social and
governance (ESG) credentials.
PIMCO said it had also enhanced two socially responsible
funds in the United States to incorporate a wider range of ESG
considerations.
"For many investors, screening out undesirable investment
categories isn't enough anymore; they want to use their
investments to promote change in the world," said Andrew Balls,
PIMCO's bonds CIO.
The volume of "green bonds", where proceeds are earmarked
specifically for environmental projects, nearly doubled in 2016
amid signs that this niche market could in coming years make a
bigger contribution to the trillions of dollars needed to tackle
climate change.
