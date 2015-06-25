An employee of a money changer counts U.S. dollar notes for a customer, as Indonesian rupiah is seen in the background, in Makassar January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad/Files

Major government bond yields will rise over the next year on expectations of higher policy rates in the United States and possibly Britain, although a subdued inflation outlook will cap increases, a Reuters poll predicted.

After years in which near-zero interest rates and central bank stimulus have kept yields super-low or negative, a bond market sell-off in the last three months has seen benchmark German, U.S. and British sovereign bond yields spike upwards.

German 10-year Bund yields have surged 80 basis points, British 10-year Gilt yields 60 basis points and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields more than 50 basis points since mid-April.

While that took financial markets by surprise, all but two of the 30 strategists in the poll conducted this week said the recent sell-off was a sign the sovereign bond market was simply moving away from unreasonably low or negative yields.

Of the two analysts, one said it was the start of a major bond market correction while the other said it was the end of a multi-decade period of declining sovereign yields.

But bond strategists have been wrong-footed for several years, expecting higher yields that never materialised. Only recently did they begin tempering those expectations, before being hit by the recent sell-off, which few saw coming.

The poll, conducted as Greece and its creditors wrangled over a deal to prevent a default on a debt payment to the International Monetary Fund next week, showed 10-year Bund yields are likely to rise about 25 basis points by the end of June next year.

With the European Central Bank still expanding its balance sheet, German two-year Schatz yields are expected to remain negative in the coming year.

Analysts also predict two-year U.S. Treasury yields to rally over 100 basis points to 1.71 percent in a year from the current 0.688. Ten-year Treasury yields are seen rising just over 40 basis points during the same period, to 2.82 percent.

Those expectations of a flatter yield curve show analysts remain cautious about long-term economic growth.

The large difference between the two-year and 10-year yields also suggests that while the Federal Reserve's first rate hike later this year is priced in, doubts remain about whether it will follow up with another one before the end of the year -- as well as the trajectory of U.S. rates in the longer term.

"(A) lower longer-run Fed funds rate projection would only reinforce the FOMC's message that the coming tightening cycle will be both shallow in depth and slow in pace," JP Morgan strategists wrote in a note.

"The long end of the Treasury curve has been directional with the market's longer-run Fed funds expectations, with the curve flattening as those rate expectations decline, and vice versa."

The Fed will hike rates sometime later this year, most likely in September according to economists, for the first time in almost a decade.

Recent statements from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and forecasts from policymakers indicate the central bank will take a relaxed approach to future hikes.

A majority, 22 of 30 analysts, who answered an additional question said sovereign bond markets will be able to calmly digest the Fed's expected monetary policy path.

"The Fed is expected to follow a very gradual tightening course, which should reassure bond markets. On balance, bonds are likely to remain stable. However, the risks of an upset are not negligible," said Stephen Lewis, chief economist at ADM Investor Securities.

A continuing trend of weak inflation could pose the biggest threat by making central banks in the United States and Britain more dovish on monetary policy.

Despite global crude oil prices rising in recent months, inflation was flat in the United States in May, and just 0.1 percent in Britain and 0.3 percent in the euro zone.

Markets currently expect the Bank of England to move rates higher in the first three months of next year.

That was reflected in expectations for two-year Gilt yields, which the poll forecast to rise almost a percentage point, to 1.50 percent in a year's time. Ten-year Gilt yields were forecast to rise 40 basis points to 2.50 percent.

