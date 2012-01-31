LONDON Jan 31 Portuguese bond yields have soared to levels that show markets expect the country will be unable to repay its debts without more bailout cash and will follow Greece in asking bondholders to stomach losses on their investments.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields hit a euro-era high of more than 17 percent on Monday, matching levels seen in Greece five months ago.

When Greek yields were last at 17 percent, in August, Athens was already negotiating a deal with private creditors to accept a loss on their bondholdings - dubbed private sector involvement (PSI) - which was needed to unlock a second infusion of bailout cash.

With yields at such high levels, Greece was frozen out of debt markets and had to ask for extra funding when it became clear it would not be able to raise money from investors once its aid package was exhausted.

Portuguese bond prices - 10-year paper trades at just 42 percent of face value - suggest investors do not expect to get all their money back and that the government will be forced to seek a restructuring of its debt.

"At some point you have a deadline looming where the bailout package assumes a return to the bond market... for now the path of least resistance seems to be more repricing towards a potential Greek-style PSI," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in London.

Portugal is scheduled to resume selling bonds in 2013 under the terms of its current 78 billion euro bailout.