BRIEF-Goldfield, unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement
* On June 9, co, co's unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement - SEC filing
LONDON, Jan. 31 Portuguese government bond yields extended falls on Tuesday with traders citing European Central Bank buying as the driving force behind the move.
Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields were 123 basis points down at 16.17 percent while two-year bond yields dropped 108 bps to 20.17 percent.
One trader said the central bank had been buying in the two- to five-year maturities, while another said the amount purchased was small. The large price moves also reflected the lack of liquidity in the market.
* On June 9, co, co's unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement - SEC filing
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)