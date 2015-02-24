LONDON Feb 24 Portugal's government debt market
is likely to benefit more than any other in the euro zone from
the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme that starts
next month.
While Portugal's total debt is one of the highest in the
bloc, having been bailed out by the International Monetary Fund
and the European Union during the debt crisis, its stock of
marketable bonds is relatively small.
Analysts say the trillion euro programme will scoop up
between a fifth and a quarter of the Portuguese bond market -
the largest or the second largest portion in the euro zone.
UBS strategists expect the ECB to buy about 23.2 percent of
the Portuguese market, the largest share. Rabobank expects the
ECB to purchase about 21.6 percent - or 20.7 billion euros based
on recent market values - second only to Germany's 23.4 percent.
link.reuters.com/zem24w
Either way, Portugal's 2.1 percent 10-year bond yield
has more room to fall than Germany's 0.4 percent
equivalent. Rabobank sees the gap between the two
narrowing to at least 125 basis points.
"Portugal stands significantly better, in proportional
terms, than its peripheral peers," said Richard McGuire, head of
rates strategy at Rabobank.
Portugal will also benefit from investors' diminished
concern about Greece, which is on the verge of signing a bailout
extension with its international lenders.
Failing to secure the funding would have put Athens' future
in the euro zone in doubt and turned investors' focus on the
currency union's next weakest link, Lisbon.
For Portugal, this means borrowing from the market will be
cheaper and more readily available, allowing it to meet its goal
of repaying IMF loans ahead of time.
Those loans carry a 3.5 percent interest rate, while the
highest yielding bond, a 30-year, offers 3.1 percent. IMF loans
have a 7.25 years average maturity, according to UniCredit.
Early repayment would boost investor confidence and fuel
speculation that rating agencies will restore Portugal to
investment grade. Portugal is rated BB by Standard & Poor's, Ba1
by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch.
S&P reviews Portugal's rating on March 20, Fitch a week
later and Moody's on May 8. Two upgrades to investment grade
would see Portugal regain its place in the main bond indexes,
triggering automatic buying by the funds that track them.
