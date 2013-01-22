LONDON Jan 22 Portuguese 10-year debt yields
fell to their lowest in over two years on Tuesday with investors
buoyed by news the country was set to tap the bond market this
week for the first time since it was bailed out in 2011.
Thomson Reuters service IFR reported that Portugal planned
to reopen its benchmark October 2017 bond, according to a bank
managing the deal, and has mandated Barclays, Banco Espirito
Santo, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to manage the sale. The
deal is expected to come to market as early as Wednesday, the
bank said.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell as much as 25
basis points on the day to 5.85 percent -- the first time they
have traded below 6 percent since October 2010.