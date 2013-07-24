LONDON, July 24 Indiciative prices pointed to lower Portuguese yields at the open after the country's president approved a reshuffle of the government aimed at ensuring the ruling coalition's unity after a rift.

Portugal's president approved on Tuesday the promotion of junior coalition party leader Paulo Portas to deputy prime minister and a wider government reshuffle as proposed by premier Pedro Passos Coelho.

Indicative Portuguese yields fell 9 basis points tO 6.42 percent before trade opened. They were last 1.3 bps lower at 6.50 percent.