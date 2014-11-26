* ECB's Constancio says QE to be based on capital key
* Ireland, Italy seen benefiting less from QE- ABN AMRO
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 26 Greek, German, Portuguese and
Spanish bonds stand to benefit most if the European Central Bank
expands its asset purchases to sovereign bonds and mostly target
longer-term debt, according to calculations by ABN AMRO.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the
bank will be able to decide in the first quarter of 2015 whether
to start buying government bonds, and purchases would be based
on each country's share of the ECB's capital - the "capital
key".
This is weighted according to member states' shares of the
population and gross domestic product of the European Union.
Germany, the most populous and biggest economy, has just under
an 18 percent share while Ireland and Slovakia account for 1-2
percent, according to the Bundesbank.
Italy, Austria, Ireland and Belgium are seen benefiting less
in relative terms from direct ECB purchases, ABN Amro said in a
note. Each has either a large domestic market or a relatively
small share of the capital key, meaning the central bank
purchases would not have a material impact.
Peripheral euro zone bonds have benefited the most from the
ECB's easing measures and the prospect of more as investors
tried to maximise returns by buying higher-yielding debt.
It is unclear what maturity of bonds the ECB would buy under
its quantitative easing programme. But under its Outright
Monetary Transaction scheme, which was never used, it targeted
maturities of at least three years.
ABN Amro analyst Kim Liu assumes the ECB would buy 750
billion euros of bonds, focusing 70 percent of it in debt
maturing in five to 15 years - almost half of outstanding euro
zone bonds which equates to around 2.5 trillion euros. Germany,
Portugal, Greece and Spain would benefit the most because the
amount of five- to 15-year debt is a higher proportion of
outstanding debt compared with the others.
Liu calculates that the ECB would buy 15 billion euros or 57
percent of Greek five- to 15-year bonds, though given private
investors hold a relatively small share of Greek debt, he says
the outcome might be less.
Next would be German Bunds, with ECB purchases seen at about
132 billion euros or 32 percent of debt in the targeted
maturities, followed by Portugal at 30 percent and Spain at 22
percent.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, reporting by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; editing by David Stamp)