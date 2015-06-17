LONDON, June 17 Global regulators will review
the structure of bond markets to see if any changes are needed
as central bankers fret over the possibility of more "taper
tantrums" once interest rates start to rise.
The International Organization of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO), which groups market watchdogs from more than 100
countries, said its review would look at liquidity in the
sector.
"We know that significant structural changes have occurred
in the bond market," IOSCO Chairman Greg Medcraft told a news
conference on the sidelines of the body's annual conference.
"A lot of people are looking at this. Why? It's a pretty
difficult and complex issue," IOSCO Secretary General David
Wright said.
"This work has taken on a degree of priority because of the
importance of understanding these markets and the effects."
The bond market has been buoyed by central banks buying up
debt to inject money into a sluggish economy.
As economies recover, central banks like the Federal Reserve
are looking to raise rates but hints of this have already sent
bonds into bouts of extreme volatility or "taper tantrums".
"When the water goes out, what is this thing going to look
like?" I think a healthy sceptical review of liquidity is
important," Medcraft said.
Banks have blamed higher capital charges on holding bonds on
their books for making markets in the asset. Many have pulled
out of market making, raising concerns that there will not be
the capacity to deal smoothly with any big selloff.
European Central Bank governing council member Christian
Noyer said on Tuesday that increased financial regulation had
spurred a retreat from market making.
But regulators say steps to avert volatility could simply
create unintended problems elsewhere in markets.
Markets have always been about investors taking risks,
Medcraft said. "Markets go up and down."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)