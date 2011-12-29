LONDON Dec 29 Long-dated Italian bonds
were among the euro zone's worst performers in 2011 as the
sovereign debt crisis threatened to overwhelm the region's third
largest economy.
The Markit iBoxx euro-denominated indices of total returns
on government bonds show Italian debt with a maturity
of more than 10 years posting a total year-to-date
return of minus 11 percent, although bonds with a maturity of up
to three years eked out a small gain of almost 1
percent.
A bond's total return is made up of the change in its price
plus interest payments, assuming they are reinvested. Italian
bond prices have fallen sharply since early July, with the
10-year benchmark trading at just 86 percent of
face value.
Demand for liquid safe-haven assets due to the crisis pushed
total returns on longer-dated German bonds (10 years plus)
to 18 percent, while German bonds across the curve
returned 9 percent overall.
Non-euro zone debt also benefited from the flight to
quality, with U.S. Treasuries posting returns similar to Bunds
in their local currency.
However, UK gilts were the clear outperformers with total
year-to-date returns of 16 percent bolstered by the
Bank of England's quantitative easing programme and the
government's perceived fiscal prudence.
Among other euro zone peripheral debt, Spanish bonds
returned 7 percent despite huge volatility throughout
the year, while Irish paper was up 12 percent,
benefiting from the view that Ireland has made greater strides
than other bailed-out euro zone economies in tackling its debt
problems.