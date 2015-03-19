LONDON, March 19 Investors who took the extra
risk of holding longer-dated euro zone bonds at the start of the
year are being better rewarded than those who took the risk of
seeking higher yields in lower-rated debt, data shows.
That is a function of the subdued inflation and growth
outlook in the euro zone that is likely to keep borrowing costs
low across the bloc, while fuelling doubts about debt
sustainability in lower-rated countries, analysts say.
The technicalities of the European Central Bank's
trillion-euro bond buying programme have also boosted the
returns offered by "duration risk" relative to "credit risk."
In triple-A rated Germany, longer maturities have returned
10.7 percent year-to-date, compared with 1 percent or less in
maturities up to 7 years and 2.5 percent in 7-10 year bonds,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
link.reuters.com/guz34w
In Italy, whose ratings range from BBB- to BBB+, 7-10 year
bonds offered returns of 3.7 percent, more than those
produced by their German counterparts, but less than half as
much as long-dated German paper.
Of course, investors who moved into both longer-dated and
lower-rated bonds have benefited most. Italian bonds longer than
10 years have returned 11.5 percent.
The ECB's quantitative easing (QE) programme pushes
investors to seek yield wherever it is available, but it has a
particularly strong impact on the less liquid long-dated bonds.
Most euro zone debt expires in the next decade.
If QE works, however, longer-dated bonds would be the first
ones to price in better growth and higher inflation and their
yields would rise.
"QE technicalities are likely to remain a very strong driver
in the very near term," said Luca Cazzulani, rate strategist at
UniCredit. "In the medium term, QE should revive inflation
expectations. If on top of that you get improving signals from
the economy, you will get a repricing in yields on the upside."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)