LONDON May 9 Political disarray in Greece and
fresh fears about Spain's banks have triggered a scramble for
the world's lowest-risk government bonds, with investors willing
to accept returns of next to nothing in exchange for shelter
from the euro zone storm.
Borrowing costs for Germany, Britain, the United States and
Japan have tumbled to record lows at auctions this week, with
yields on outstanding debt also shrinking as investors eye
events in the bloc's periphery with alarm.
Electoral stalemate in bailed-out Greece, which could lead
to a reneging on its aid agreement and to its exit from the
euro, and rising costs for fixing Spain's banks have reinforced
risk-aversion among investors already nervous about the global
economy.
The rejection by voters in Greece, France and Italy this
week of parties advocating austerity measures has meanwhile
undermined a central plank of euro zone leaders' strategy for
resolving the crisis, now in its third year.
On Wednesday, Germany sold more than 4 billion euros of
five-year government bonds at a record low cost of 0.56 percent,
while the June Bund future hit an all-time high of 143.03
as investors sought out the safest assets.
Demand was lower than at previous auctions, reflecting
rock-bottom returns for investors, but the sale showed Germany
was still able to borrow in times of market stress and pay much
less than other euro zone countries.
"The cover (total bids) was by no means astounding, but then
again when you're trying to sell something with a yield of 0.56
percent for five years and yields are down 24 basis points from
last time ... what else do you expect?" said Marc Ostwald, a
strategist at Monument Securities in London.
Germany's debt agency said the auction result reflected "the
volatile market situation which is characterised by great
uncertainty".
In Britain, which is in recession and struggling to reduce a
bigger budget deficit than many of the euro zone's most indebted
states, an auction of 30-year gilts produced the lowest ever
cost of funds for that maturity.
The yield on 10-year gilts hit a record low of around 1.91
percent after the 2 billion 30-year sale, which drew bids for
more than twice the amount on offer - much higher than at the
last sale of the bond in March, and despite fears the Bank of
England will call time on its bond-buying programme.
Analysts said investors had offered above-market prices to
secure their bids.
"Demand for perceived safe assets is exceptionally strong
here," RBC strategist Sam Hill said. "For the time being the
effect of (an end to) quantitative easing is comfortably being
trumped by investors setting their objective of the return of
their capital rather than (worrying about) what the rate of
return on that capital is."
Buoyant demand at the auction also sent the gilt future
to a new high of 117.98.
The Bank of England owns about one-third of all outstanding
UK bonds following two rounds of purchases with new money, known
as quantitative easing. Similar efforts by central banks to
stimulate the economies of the United States and Japan have
underpinned their bond prices, reinforcing investors' view of
them as a safe-haven.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
stood near three-month lows at 1.82 percent on Wednesday, down
from Tuesday's U.S. close despite a planned $24 billion sale of
10-year notes later in the day. Thirty-year yields also fell,
nearing 3 percent, ahead of a $16 billion auction.
A sale on Tuesday of $32 billion in three-year notes
meanwhile attracted the second highest bid-to-cover ratio in
history, underlining the extent of demand for U.S. debt.
Demand for T-bonds has been fuelled partly by hopes that
Europe's debt problems and an uncertain outlook for the world's
biggest economy will prompt the Federal Reserve to undertake
more monetary stimulus.
Yields on Japanese government bonds skidded to 19-month lows
on Wednesday, with 10-year debt offering just 0.845 percent
after a strong auction the previous day.
The 10-year JGB futures June contract closed near
highs seen in February when the Bank of Japan surprised markets
by announcing a fresh round of monetary easing.
"With stocks weakening and the yen strengthening, there are
few investment choices for Japanese investors, so we keep buying
JGBs,"said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
"Even though our stomachs are full, we still have to keep
eating."
Bond purchases by the Bank of Japan, which said in April it
would buy a further 10 trillion yen of JGBs with up to three
years until maturity as part of measures to stimulate the
economy, have also fuelled price gains.