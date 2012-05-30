LONDON May 30 Germany's two-year bond yield hit a record low on Wednesday as investors took shelter in low-risk assets after a poor Italian bond auction exacerbated pressure on the region's weaker sovereigns.

The two-year Schatz yield fell as low as 0.015 percent, down 2.5 basis points on the day and falling past previous low of 0.021 percent.

Yields in the 10- and 30-year sectors also sank to new lows after the Italian auction added to mounting worries about the cost of rescuing Spain's banking sector.