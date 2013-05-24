Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
LONDON May 24 German Bunds hit session-highs on Friday as investors sought safety into the weekend, dumping riskier assets in favor of safe-haven bonds.
German Bund futures hit a session high at 144.80, up 41 ticks on the day.
Lower-rated debt came under further selling pressure and Italian and Spanish yields extended the day's rise. Spanish yields were 15 basis points higher at 4.45 percent and Italy's were 14 bps higher at 4.18 percent.
"Stocks are going down and peripheries are going wider. It is risk off ... into a long weekend," one trader said, referring to a public holiday in London on Monday.
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.