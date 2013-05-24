LONDON May 24 German Bunds hit session-highs on Friday as investors sought safety into the weekend, dumping riskier assets in favor of safe-haven bonds.

German Bund futures hit a session high at 144.80, up 41 ticks on the day.

Lower-rated debt came under further selling pressure and Italian and Spanish yields extended the day's rise. Spanish yields were 15 basis points higher at 4.45 percent and Italy's were 14 bps higher at 4.18 percent.

"Stocks are going down and peripheries are going wider. It is risk off ... into a long weekend," one trader said, referring to a public holiday in London on Monday.