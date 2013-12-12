LONDON Dec 12 Slovenia's 10-year yields fell to their lowest level in nearly Snine months on Thursday after the results of bank stress tests came in line with what the government said it could afford without seeking an internatinal bailout.

Slovenia's banks need 4.8 billion euros to plug the holes in their balance sheets, the central bank said.

Ten-year Slovenian bond yields were 27 basis points lower on the day at 5.34 percent, according to Reuters data.