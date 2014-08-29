* Aims to prevent a repeat of Argentina debt battle
LONDON, Aug 29 Banks, investors and other users
of bond markets have agreed to change how they would deal with
defaulting government debt, removing the right of veto from
holdouts to avoid a repetition of the fracas over Argentina.
The International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
published the revised framework on Friday that allows a majority
of investors holding sovereign bonds that default to make
changes to the terms, such as extending maturities or reducing
the principal.
These changes would then be made legally binding on all
holders of the bonds, including those who vote against the
restructuring.
The ICMA move comes a month after Argentina was pushed into
default when a small group of U.S. hedge funds rejected the
country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
"Our analysis is that this takes out a lot of the
uncertainty surrounding sovereign default," said Louis Gargour,
chief investment officer at London-based hedge fund LNG Capital.
ICMA said revisions to so-called collective action clauses
and a new standard pari passu clause, which refers to all
creditors being treated the same, would provide a practical
solution to the problem of blocking minorities.
"The potential adverse fallout globally from the default and
restructuring of Argentina's debt demonstrates the importance of
having clear, unambiguous contract terms for sovereign bonds,"
said Leland Goss, ICMA's general counsel.
"In-depth consultations with our members and other
interested public and private sector representatives have led to
the development of enhanced legal technology that will make more
orderly and efficient sovereign debt restructurings achievable
in the future," Goss added.
However, it could take many years for the changes to take
full effect as the market participants cannot force governments
to apply them in practice.
"The new pari passu clause overcomes a ruling in the New
York court for future issuance, but governments have to take up
these changes. However, they have been slow to change the status
quo historically and tend to be conservative," Goss told
Reuters.
"You have a lot of sovereign bonds outstanding and they
can't be changed retroactively. It's a bit like planting an oak
tree. You are looking at a 10-year horizon when this will take
hold," he added.
Collective action clauses are already legally binding on
euro zone government bonds in the euro area countries, a result
of the debt crisis in the region where Greece, Portugal and
Ireland had to be rescued.
ICMA represents 450 members such as banks, debt issuers and
investors from 52 countries.
