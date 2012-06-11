LONDON, June 11 Spanish government bond yields
turned flat on the day, reversing an earlier fall, as relief
after the country secured a banking bailout proved to be
short-lived.
Spanish 10-year yields rose to 6.26 percent,
up 1.4 basis points on the day having earlier fallen to as low
as 6.04 percent.
Markets initially reacted positively to the news that Spain
had agreed a bailout of up to 100 billion euros for its stricken
banks. However, that senitment gave way to doubts over how the
bailout will be structured and whether the bailout solved the
country's problems.
"There's so little detail, we don't know where the money is
coming from, we don't know what terms it's going to be granted
on, we don't know how much Spain is going to apply for in the
long run," a trader said.
"There's a lot of potential negatives and unknowns out
there... the market is unwinding some of the euphoria we saw
earlier today."