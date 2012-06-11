* Bank rescue may not secure Spain's market access
* Higher debt, source of funding may worry markets
* Borrowing costs may be unsustainable over time
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, June 11 A bailout of Spanish banks
agreed at the weekend won't necessarily make it cheaper for the
country to borrow on government bond markets, meaning Madrid may
need to seek further international financial help.
With the loans potentially increasing Spain's debt by up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) and possibly ranking ahead of
regular government debt in the queue for repayment, the
sovereign's already elevated borrowing costs could come under
more pressure to rise than fall.
"The higher debt level implies that in the future it will be
more difficult to keep the government debt stable, which will
put upward pressure on funding costs," said Michael Leister,
rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
The Spanish Treasury said on Monday it would continue to tap
debt markets with regular auctions after euro zone finance
ministers agreed on Saturday to lend up to 100 billion euros to
prop up banks laden with bad debt from a burst property bubble.
Spanish yields initially fell sharply on Monday as markets
welcomed the deal, of which many key details are still unclear.
Spain has a lower level of sovereign debt relative to the size
of its economy than, for example, Italy.
However, the fall in yields reversed after a German finance
ministry spokesman said Spain was more likely to tap the euro
zone's new permanent bailout facility, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), than the existing European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).
Loans from the ESM would be senior to Spanish government
bonds and therefore more likely to be repaid in the event of a
default, analysts said, potentially making private investors
wary of buying the sovereign debt.
Spanish 10-year yields last stood at 6.396
percent, up 15 basis points on the day.
"I wouldn't exclude borrowing costs hitting the 6.5 or 7
percent level again in the near future," Leister said.
Borrowing at such rates might be possible for two quarters,
he said. "But as we have seen with Ireland, Portugal and Greece,
governments understand this is not a cure to fix their problems
and that it is more sustainable and more efficient to request a
bailout."
Spain still needs to borrow 37 billion euros of the 86
billion it plans to raise in debt markets this year. It
frontloaded borrowing in the early months of 2012 when domestic
banks, the main buyers of the government's debt, were flush with
cheap loans from the European Central Bank.
However, the pace has slowed, with Spain generally borrowing
smaller amounts than earlier in the year. On Thursday, Spain
paid 6.044 percent to borrow over 10 years, the highest at an
auction since 1998, before the euro was launched. Germany, seen
as the safest borrower in the euro zone, paid 1.47 percent on a
10-year bond in mid-May.
Ciaran O'Hagan, strategist at Societe Generale in Paris,
said the bank rescue was a "palliative" and that Spanish
borrowing costs could rise because the package was not enough to
guarantee Spain market access at affordable levels.
SHARP MOVES
"We will continue to trade around these levels until new
news comes out and the news that's most likely to lead to sharp
market moves would be from outside of Spain," O'Hagan said,
pointing to Sunday's Greek election as an obvious trigger.
The poll could decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone
ands, if parties opposed to the country's bailout win, could
drive bond yields higher across the currency bloc's periphery.
However, not everyone saw Spain struggling to borrow after
the bank rescue. Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos
said the deal had removed a lot of uncertainty and that 10-year
borrowing costs could gradually fall to 5.5 percent.
The Greek result might push up Spain's borrowing costs could
but the deal on Spanish banks could be "a barrier against
extreme moves".
He said the banks might not need the full 100 billion and
taking 60-70 billion would only raise Spain's debt to GDP ratio
to levels similar to those of France and Britain.
"At the moment, we don't see the extreme risk of Spain not
being able to fund from the market," he said.